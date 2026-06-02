The Critic might return, so Jay Sherman can have an affair with Mrs. Met
Hotchie motchie, Critic co-creator Al Jean says that we may have another chance to buy Jay Sherman's book in the not-too-distant future.Screenshot: YouTube
The Critic, the beloved animated series developed by Simpsons vets Al Jean and Mike Reiss, may be due for a reboot sooner than we think. Speaking to Polygon, Jean says that not only has he made his deal for a revival, but Jon Lovitz, the voice of the titular Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic, Jay Sherman, has nearly closed his. “The hurdles are passed with me making my deal,” he says. “Jon definitely wants to do it, but his deal isn’t closed. That’s the honest, very up-to-the-minute fact. I’m sure he’ll do it, although I can’t say I’m absolutely 100% sure, but I’m confident that his deal will close. It’s never been closer to actually happening.”
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