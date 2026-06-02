The Odyssey "almost saved" Spider-Man: Brand New Day, says Tom Holland
The actor had to beg Sony to let him make The Odyssey, but the Marvel movie ended up with its director because of it.Screenshot: Marvel/YouTube
For a lot of the cast of The Odyssey, it’s just one of the major movies they have on their 2026 calendar. Anne Hathaway also made The Devil Wears Prada 2 and has Verity on the horizon; Robert Pattinson just appeared in The Drama and still has Dune: Part 3 later this year, as does Zendaya, who will also star in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland will also be seen in that movie just two weeks after The Odyssey premieres, which nearly caused a problem on the production side of things. As Holland says in a new story on The Odyssey in GQ, initially, the production dates of Christopher Nolan’s film and the fourth Spider-Man were identical.
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