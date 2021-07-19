CNN joins the streaming wars with its own service, CNN Plus

What started over 10 years ago as a fight between Netflix and Hulu has now become an all out confusing battle of streaming services, with ever-fleeting content rights and originals, varying prices, and tiered subscriptions. The newest network to enlist in the streaming war is CNN, set to launch its own standa lone streaming service, called CNN+, in 2022.

“As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films,” says Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and President of CNN Worldwide. “On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

In a press release, the company emphasizes that CNN+ be “separate and distinct” from CNN, with 8 to 12 hours of live programming a day. Unlike the quick paced, eye-catching headlines featured on CNN, CNN+’s content will take “deep dives” into subjects like climate change, space and science, and race and identity. Other major news networks hopped on the bandwagon way ahead of CNN, with CBS boasting CBSN, Today and NBC News on their own streaming apps as well as Peacock, and Fox News streaming on the platform Fox Nation.

CNN+ joins Peacock, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Disney+, IMDb TV, Youtube TV, Discovery+, Roku, and a myriad of other smaller, hyper-focused streaming services to hit the market over the last few years, offering their own libraries of film and television series, live events coverage, and original productions. Soon enough cord- cutters may find themselves tangled up with subscription fees as networks take the “divide and conquer” approach to their slate of content. Wow, we cannot wait to have to pay for six different services every month just to watch TV. It almost makes you miss the simpl e days of cable.