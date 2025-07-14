R.I.P. David Kaff, Spinal Tap's keyboardist Viv Savage
Kaff, who more recently played in the band Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom, died on July 11.Screenshot: eplouie/YouTube
David Kaff, perhaps best known for his role as keyboard player Viv Savage in the 1984 film This Is… Spinal Tap, died on Friday, July 11. Kaff’s bandmates in Mutual of Alameda’s Wild Kingdom confirmed the news in a Facebook post, writing that the musician “passed away peacefully in his sleep.” “David always had a kind word and a quick wit that would slay you where you stand. Then he’d make you smile doing it!” the post continues. “RIP dear brother.” He was 79 years old.