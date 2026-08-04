Colin From Accounts threatens a Marley & Me situation in season 3 trailer

The meet-cute in Paramount+’s Colin From Accounts is one for the rom-com books: Ashley (Harriet Dyer) impulsively flashes Gordon (Patrick Brammall) while crossing the road, causing him to accidentally run over an escaped dog. They hit it off while taking the pooch—whom they name Colin—to the vet. It kicks off a delightfully caustic will-they/won’t they that continues well into season three, as per the newly released trailer.

In the new footage, the status of Ashley and Gordon’s relationship is in limbo after he proposed to her in the season two finale. As they try to move on and figure out how to be together (or just remain friends), Ashley and Gordon deal with family troubles and challenges at their respective workplaces.

Colin remains the biggest reason they’re intertwined, but the trailer also features a scene of Ashley and Gordon crying while petting the dog at the clinic. Let’s just hope there’s a happy ending for all three of them. We don’t need another Old Yeller or Marley & Me type of situation, okay?

Created by husband-and-wife duo Dyer and Brammall, the Australian series also stars Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Helen Thomson, Annie Maynard, and Michael Logo. Season three, which is already airing Down Under, will premiere in the U.S. on September 10 with all 10 episodes. You can watch the trailer below: