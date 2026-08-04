Colin From Accounts threatens a Marley & Me situation in season 3 trailer
Paramount+'s hidden gem rom-com will end with its upcoming season—and the dog had better live through it.Photo: John Platt/Paramount+
The meet-cute in Paramount+’s Colin From Accounts is one for the rom-com books: Ashley (Harriet Dyer) impulsively flashes Gordon (Patrick Brammall) while crossing the road, causing him to accidentally run over an escaped dog. They hit it off while taking the pooch—whom they name Colin—to the vet. It kicks off a delightfully caustic will-they/won’t they that continues well into season three, as per the newly released trailer.
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