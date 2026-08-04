David Ellison thinks people are only mad about the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger over CNN
To those skeptical of Paramount, its CEO asks them to "judge us by the year we just had."Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The ongoing attempt by Paramount Skydance to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery—which was initially expected to close in this current financial quarter—is on pause for a while. Seeing as this hasn’t played out the way the company wanted, what with a dozen state attorneys general and the Writers Guild filing lawsuits to stop the merger, the Paramount Skydance CEO has finally publicly weighed in with an op-ed published in The New York Times this morning. In it, he claims that the public backlash against the merger doesn’t actually have to with the market share the megacorporation will have—if it were, he laughably asks, how would the merger have been approved by regulators in the United States, Europe, and China already?—but about the fact that one company that has already hollowed-out the once-hallowed halls of CBS News will be able to do the same to CNN.