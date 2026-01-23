Colin Jost is officially following Pop Culture Jeopardy! to Netflix

When Sony Pictures Television announced late last year that it was taking the unorthodox step of switching streaming services for its Jeopardy! spin-off Pop Culture Jeopardy!—hopping, for the show’s second season, from Prime Video to Netflix—the press release it sent out featured one major absence: Any mention of host Colin Jost’s name. The Jostlessness of the press statements raised some questions about whether the Saturday Night Live star was signing on for the return gig, where he oversees a version of the long-running trivia competition that’s more likely to ask you about Toto’s “Africa” than Earth’s.

But Jostophiles need worry no longer: Both he, and the show’s social media channels, have now formally confirmed that he’ll be at the helm of Pop Culture Jeopardy!‘s second season, ensuring that even losers on the series—which sees players compete in groups of three, as opposed to the solitary nature of the original program—will be able to bond over their shared memories of totally beefing it in front of the answer to “This Weekend Update anchor and Scarlett Johansson husband may very well be the world’s most famous ill-fated ferry-owner.” Given that the player test for the show’s second season has already closed, this definitely feels a little late, but Jost and the show have both made things official by posting a big picture of his smiling mug to their Instagram accounts.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! remains the latest in a long-line of more niche Jeopardy! spin-offs over the years, dating back to VH1’s Rock & Roll Jeopardy! in the late ’90s. Streaming being what it is, it wasn’t clear how successful the new series was—although the streamer switch suggests that someone wasn’t happy about something on the series’ back-end. There’s no word yet on when the show will be back, beyond a vague “2026”; the original season, which was structured as a 40-episode bracket tournament with an ultimate $300,000 prize, ran from December 2024 to March of 2025.