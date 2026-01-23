Colin Jost is officially following Pop Culture Jeopardy! to Netflix
When Sony announced it was moving the Jeopardy! spin-off to Netflix last year, it did so without actually namechecking its host.Colin Jost. Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
When Sony Pictures Television announced late last year that it was taking the unorthodox step of switching streaming services for its Jeopardy! spin-off Pop Culture Jeopardy!—hopping, for the show’s second season, from Prime Video to Netflix—the press release it sent out featured one major absence: Any mention of host Colin Jost’s name. The Jostlessness of the press statements raised some questions about whether the Saturday Night Live star was signing on for the return gig, where he oversees a version of the long-running trivia competition that’s more likely to ask you about Toto’s “Africa” than Earth’s.
