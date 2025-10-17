Pop Culture Jeopardy! is coming back, but ditching Amazon for Netflix

Colin Jost will once again be the host with the most… answers for pop culture nerds to provide the questions to, as Sony Pictures Television announced today that it’s officially renewed Pop Culture Jeopardy! for a second season. The renewal comes with a bit of a twist, though: The spin-off series is hopping streaming services, departing its previous home at Amazon’s Prime Video in favor of a new berth at Netflix.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! began airing late last year, ultimately wrapping up its initial tournament in March of 2025, distributing $300,000 to the winners. It’s worth noting that the series differs from core Jeopardy! not just in its subject matter, but in its basic set-up, forgoing the base show’s “every trivia dork is an island” conceit in favor of pitting pop culture fans against each other in teams of three. (The whole thing creates a looser, more pub trivia kind of vibe, helped along by Jost’s more sardonic nature, and complete with the requisite mildly embarrassing team names.)

It’s not clear why the series is making the jump from Prime to Netflix, although the latter does have a somewhat solid track record (for a streamer, at least) of dabbling in game shows, many of them about dating people you can’t see, or determining the identity of cake. (We will also note that the press release announcing the renewal doesn’t mention Jost at all, so there’s a question mark all its own.) In any case, production of the series will stay with Sony, so as long as we don’t have to field yet another password in order to keep up the show, we’ll take it. Meanwhile, if you have your own trio of trivia nerds who will not be mortified to be called “Three’s Company Carpool” or whatever on national streaming TV, sign-ups for the new season of the show are currently available here. The new season is expected to air some time in 2026.