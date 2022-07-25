The Walking Dead psychs us out

A decade after the walker apocalypse forever changed the television landscape, the cast and crew of AMC’s The Walking Dead reunited for the final Comic-Con panel dedicated to the original series. Melissa McBride was so emotional about the series’ forthcoming conclusion that she could hardly answer questions; Norman Reedus was similarly sentimental, albeit in a more wry fashion. The show was a humble operation before its massive success, he reminded the Hall H audience: “There were no agents, there was no Hollywood around us. We held onto that core ... it’s not just our show, it’s ‘our’ show,” he said, indicating the fans. “I just want to make out with everyone.”



And just when it seemed this Walking Dead panel would only be a trip down memory lane (your trusty A.V. Club reporter had one foot out the door at that point), Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira arrived to deliver exclusive news that a limited series dedicated to the stories of the still-alive Rick and Michonne is on the way. Even at this late stage, The Walking Dead franchise can still deliver unexpected twists. [Jack Smart]