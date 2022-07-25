After a cancellation in 2020 and a virtual-hybrid approach in 2021, Comic-Con 2022 returned in person and with a vengeance last week in San Diego. With COVID masks firmly in place, the thousands of fans who crammed into Hall H and other sites around the San Diego Convention Center sites were greeted with a host of buzzy moments, surprise reveals, and scores of teasers. From unannounced guests (William Shatner! Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira!) to panelists dodging spoilers (Is Janelle James joining the MCU?), here are the highlights from this year’s SDCC.
Marvel Studios goes big
Anticipation was high for Marvel’s presentation Saturday night in Hall H, and the studio delivered with a host of delightful, and sometimes surprising, appearances by MCU stars, from Secret Invasion’s Cobie Smulders to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever newcomers Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne. Then there were Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton, who engaged in a spirited (okay, chaotic) panel discussion. But the most memorable moment had to be the live music that accompanied the Black Panther rollout, when Singer Baaba Maal, percussionist Massamba Diop and a bevy of dancers and drummers transported the crowd to the heart of Africa. [Jack Smart]
Zachary Levi and Dwayne Johnson electrify the DC Universe
Warner Bros. may have failed to deliver any significant details or surprises (where was Henry Cavill?) in its presentation of the cinematic DC universe, but Shazam and Black Adam still brought substantial excitement to Hall H. Zachary Levi kicked things up a notch when he entered to tease Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, and that moment was then topped by Dwayne Johnson, who introduced Black Adam by appearing in character, floating above the stage, surrounded by fog and bolts of electric energy. The DC panel ended with Johnson stretching his hands commandingly forward, causing special necklaces given to audience members to light up like a thunderstorm. [Jack Smart]
Could Stephen Colbert join The Rings Of Power?
There was already a lot of excitement surrounding Amazon’s mysterious, confusing, and lavish Tolkien adaptation. But when Stephen Colbert came out to moderate the massive, 90-minute panel—complete with clips, stars, and a string accompaniment—it was clear that there’s something special about this show. Amazon’s confidence in The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power proved infectious, and the crew on stage appeared positively giddy at the prospect of sharing the series with the world. Unfortunately, the best part of the night happened during the Q&A, when a fan and, presumably, aspiring talent agent asked the showrunners if they would commit to giving Colbert a role on the show. Is this the only good question ever asked at one of these things? [Matt Schimkowitz]
William Shatner channels He-Man, because, of course
Certain moments can only happen at Comic-Con, and this year one of those came when William Shatner hoisted a sword and delivered He-Man’s famous line, “By the power of Grayskull ... I have the power!” Because, of course, a sci-fi icon of Shatner’s caliber should join Kevin Smith’s Netflix animated series Masters Of The Universe: Revolution and, of course, he has an affinity for the superhuman symbol of machismo. [Jack Smart]
Severance takes its interactive experience seriously
Apple came to Comic-Con with a purpose: Get people to experience the magic of Lumon Industries through a Severance interactive experience—or as everyone at this thing insists on calling it, an “activation.” Of course, a simulated walk through of the sets of Severance would be a little less anxiety-inducing and more fun if “Lumon employees” weren’t constantly shoving the guests into confined spaces. Though, I did walk away with some raisins, which the employee told me are “shriveled.” That they were. The Severance panel was a bit more exciting. In addition to some bloopers, which we don’t see enough of anymore, we also got to hear Adam Scott refer to Zach Cherry as “kind of a dick” on the set of the show. [Matt Schimkowitz]
Abbott Elementary gets an A+ in spoiler avoidance
Mere days after returning to their set to start work on season two, the cast and executive producers of everyone’s favorite traditional-network-saving sitcom joined Comic-Con remotely from the show’s set. It was clear that the Abbott Elementary crew was still riding high from their seven Emmy nominations, but Quinta Brunson was impressively tight-lipped about what’s to come during the ABC comedy’s sophomore season, and she resisted every opportunity to reveal details. At one point, as Janelle James and other cast members lobbed in fake spoilers, Brunson asked if there might perhaps be a “Marvel emergency” to divert from probing questions. “Janelle is in the MCU!” she joked, before begrudgingly providing one tidbit: the premiere episode of season two will feature a cameo from someone Brunson considers her favorite-ever star. Let the guessing game begin. [Jack Smart]
The Walking Dead psychs us out
A decade after the walker apocalypse forever changed the television landscape, the cast and crew of AMC’s The Walking Dead reunited for the final Comic-Con panel dedicated to the original series. Melissa McBride was so emotional about the series’ forthcoming conclusion that she could hardly answer questions; Norman Reedus was similarly sentimental, albeit in a more wry fashion. The show was a humble operation before its massive success, he reminded the Hall H audience: “There were no agents, there was no Hollywood around us. We held onto that core ... it’s not just our show, it’s ‘our’ show,” he said, indicating the fans. “I just want to make out with everyone.”
And just when it seemed this Walking Dead panel would only be a trip down memory lane (your trusty A.V. Club reporter had one foot out the door at that point), Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira arrived to deliver exclusive news that a limited series dedicated to the stories of the still-alive Rick and Michonne is on the way. Even at this late stage, The Walking Dead franchise can still deliver unexpected twists. [Jack Smart]
For All Mankind is great, knows it’s great
If you listen closely, you can still hear dozens of fans cheering the announcement that the underrated For All Mankind would return for another season on Apple TV+. Seeing as the show is currently in the middle of a magnificent third season, there were no trailers, just insights. Like when Edi Gathegi, who plays Dev on the series, described working with Joel Kinnaman by saying, “I’ve never worked on a show where the number one dude comes up to you in between takes and says, ‘I love what you’re doing.’” That love and respect comes through on screen. At one point, seemingly unable to believe how good her show is, Krys Marshall, who plays Danielle Poole, blurted out “Damn, our show is good!” Aye, aye, skip. [Matt Schimkowitz]
Archer provides a hilarious preview of its 13th season
The Archer team has been coming to Comic-Con since 2009, and it’s easy to see why people consider their panels to be some of the event’s best sessions. Cast and producers, including H. Jon Benjamin, Judy Greer, Aisha Tyler, Matt Thompson, Lucky Yates, Amber Nash, and Casey Willis, have an electric energy, slinging jokes and sharing a treasure trove of stories about the late, great Jessica Walters. Like executive producer Matt Thompson remembering that time he had to explain “rusty trombones” to the star. And Walters would always have the same response to the sexual slang that would frequently appear in Archer scripts: “Ah! People!”
Not everybody involved could attend this year’s Archer event in person. Greer and Benjamin Zoomed in to join the panel. Greer told the crowd that she wasn’t there because she had COVID, while Benjamin, with his head wrapped in bloody gauze, said he wasn’t there because he “wrapped gauze around his head and put fake blood on it.” [Matt Schimkowitz]
