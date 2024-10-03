Of course the Community movie script is still being reworked Six season and a movie—someday, but still not today

Sometimes we need to ask for serenity for the things we cannot change, and something we cannot change is that the Community script is always being changed. It’s been more than two years since the announcement of the long-anticipated Community movie, and the anticipation only continues. In that time there have been strikes and scheduling issues and false starts. There was a finished script, and then there wasn’t a finished script, and now there is a finished script but oh actually wait they’re saying that the finished script is being reworked again, sorry.

“I think it’s being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So a script exists,” star Yvette Nicole Brown tells The Wrap in a new interview. “I heard that we have the big credit in LA that gives you money to make the film. So we’re definitely going to be doing it in L.A.” According to her, working around the various actors’ schedules is still an issue, “but it’s going to happen. We are going to do the movie, and we’re all on board to do it.”

That’s one of life’s true principles: a Community movie is always “going” to happen, much like how creator and writer Dan Harmon has said in the past that “the script is always ‘almost done.'” Similarly, though Brown says the script she read is “really funny, it’s very irreverent, it’s silly,” she also acknowledges that “A lot of it’s probably going to change,” because Harmon and co-writer Andrew Guess are “always thinking and moving and incorporating things.”

Blame has been passed around among the Community crew for who is ultimately responsible for the film’s delays, with multiple people admitting fault like some kind of sitcom revival Spartacus situation. Accordingly, Brown now takes some culpability of her own, saying that “for a minute, I wasn’t confirmed, so they have to now change some things, because I am confirmed, and they can now change some things for Shirley’s character as well.”

Of course we want good gags for Shirley’s character, and for all our friends at Greendale Community College. And you know what, as long as there’s no Community movie, there’s always the promise of (six seasons and) a Community movie in the future, and that’s almost as good as actually having a Community movie, right? Right?