Angelina Jolie turns medical pain into high fashion in Couture trailer

Jolie plays a woman who gets a life-changing diagnosis during Paris Fashion Week.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 20, 2026 | 11:42am
Image courtesy of Vertical
Film News Couture
Angelina Jolie turns medical pain into high fashion in Couture trailer

In 2013, Angelina Jolie went public with her decision to get a double mastectomy after finding out she carried a “faulty” gene that put her at an 87% chance of one day getting breast cancer. This seems like a relevant detail to keep in mind when you’re watching the new trailer for Couture. The movie, of course, is a work of fiction, but in it, Jolie plays a director who receives a breast cancer diagnosis. (The diagnosis is only alluded to in the trailer, but has been referenced in previous coverage of the film, like in People.) “It’s funny, you spend life preparing for all these things to happen,” she says in the trailer. “And then the thing you never saw coming—there it is.” 

Jolie stars as “Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in Paris during the frenzy of Fashion Week,” reads the synopsis for the film. “Drawn into a love story with a familiar collaborator as her path intersects with women of different ages and cultural backgrounds – all fighting to take control of their own destinies – Maxine finds herself on a deeply personal journey of self-discovery that forces her to confront the choices shaping her life.” 

Couture is directed by Alice Winocour and debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Alongside Jolie, the film stars Louis Garrel, Ella Rumpf, Garance Marillier, Anyier Anei, and Vincent Lindon. Couture opens in the United States on June 26. 

 
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