Angelina Jolie turns medical pain into high fashion in Couture trailer Jolie plays a woman who gets a life-changing diagnosis during Paris Fashion Week.

In 2013, Angelina Jolie went public with her decision to get a double mastectomy after finding out she carried a “faulty” gene that put her at an 87% chance of one day getting breast cancer. This seems like a relevant detail to keep in mind when you’re watching the new trailer for Couture. The movie, of course, is a work of fiction, but in it, Jolie plays a director who receives a breast cancer diagnosis. (The diagnosis is only alluded to in the trailer, but has been referenced in previous coverage of the film, like in People.) “It’s funny, you spend life preparing for all these things to happen,” she says in the trailer. “And then the thing you never saw coming—there it is.”