Great Job, Internet!: "Cow Tools" finally came true
44 years after a Far Side comic shocked the world, new evidence suggests that cows may in fact use tools.Photo by Frédéric Soltan/Corbis via Getty Images
Years before the World Wide Web was even a twinkle in Tim Berners-Lee’s eye, Gary Larson created a comic that would perplex and delight the internet for decades to come. Titled “Cow Tools,” the 1982 The Far Side comic depicts a cow standing in front of four hard-to-identify objects. For many readers, it wasn’t immediately clear what the joke was, which gave the comic a massive second life when it took off on Twitter from 2012 on, as Know Your Meme documents. But perhaps it was never a joke; perhaps it was a prophecy.
