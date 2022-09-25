While it’s still September, we’ve gathered up all the best films added to the Criterion Channel this month. One thing’s for certain: We’ve got a plethora of recommended films from the ’6os and ’70s, taking us from the David Bowie sci-fi vehicle The Man Who Fell To Earth to the romantic voyage of The Most Important Thing: Love starring famed German-French actor Romy Schneider.

Plus, in honor of the legendary Jean-Luc Godard’s recent passing, we’ve also selected a couple of favorites from the Criterion Channel library on the French New Wave director.