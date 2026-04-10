Philomena Cunk is coming for the movies Netflix and the BBC have announced that Diane Morgan's wayward documentarian has set her sights on film with the three-part Cunk On Cinema.

Having previously defeated the people of Britain, the population of the Earth, and the very concept of life itself, investigative journalist Philomena Cunk has now set both her own sights, and presumably those of her mate Paul, on the movies. This is per Variety, which reports that a new three-part special from the groundbreaking reporter/fake comedy character played by comedian Diane Morgan, Cunk On Cinema, is now in the works.

For the unfamiliar, Morgan, as Cunk, has been deadpanning her way through the world for more than a decade at this point, having originated the character—who tackles interviews and walk-and-talk segments alike with the guileless charm (and also the researching and fact-checking skills) of a small child—on Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker’s BBC Two show Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe. That grew into a number of popular TV specials (that even some light searching will probably dig up for you on YouTube; Cunk On Shakespeare is a favorite) before going international with Cunk On Earth, which was produced by Brooker’s pals at Netflix as well as the BBC.

That same setup is now underpinning Cunk On Cinema, which will presumably also follow much of the same formula of Morgan’s earlier efforts, combining rapid-fire absurd explanations of cinematic history with interview segments in which Morgan asks lightly-prepped experts some of the most baffling questions that Britain’s best comedy brains can formulate.