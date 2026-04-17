D4vd arrested for murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

David Burke, known by his stage name D4vd, was arrested by Los Angeles police officers on Thursday in connection with a missing teenager whose decomposed remains were found in the back of his Tesla last September. Police officials have not offered details on the arrest or the findings of their investigation. Burke is being held without bail.

The case, which captured widespread attention after Hernandez’s remains were discovered in the trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to Burke, appeared to be reaching resolution Thursday evening when the singer was arrested by the LAPD’s homicide division. The arrest comes months after a November report from NBC Los Angeles that Burke was no longer cooperating with law enforcement.

On September 8, 2025, officers responded to a call reporting a foul smell coming from a car at a Hollywood Hills tow yard. Police found a dismembered body, later identified as Hernandez’s, inside a bag in the car’s front trunk. Hernandez, then 13, was reported as missing in April 2024, and evidence indicated she was alive as recently as January 2025.

Burke played a show in Minneapolis the day after Hernandez’s remains were discovered. He quietly canceled the rest of his Withered 2025 World Tour days later. LAPD investigators executed a search warrant at Burke’s Hollywood home, seizing electronic devices, including a computer. A private investigator claimed to have found an unused burn cage incinerator on the property. At the time of Burke being taken into custody, he was no longer living there. D4vd’s representatives have yet to comment on the arrest.

This is a developing story.