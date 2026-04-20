D4vd to be charged with murder in death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez

It’s been two years since 13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez went missing from her home in Lake Elsinore, and roughly six months since her mutilated corpse was found in the trunk of Houston-born rapper D4vd’s Tesla (the day after what would’ve been her 15th birthday), but it’s only today that the celebrity, born David Burke, has finally been charged with murder. Burke was arrested last Thursday, and it didn’t take long for LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman to announce that he would be charged with first-degree murder, as well as for lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and for mutilating human remains.

Due to special circumstances included in the murder charge—lying in wait, murdering an investigation’s witness, committing crimes for financial gain—Burke may face the death penalty, although that has yet to be determined or announced by prosecutors. D4vd, 21, was on a world tour when the teenager’s remains were discovered in his car due to reports of a “foul odor.”

Burke’s attorneys (Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, Regina Peter) maintain the singer’s innocence. As they said in a statement released on the day of his arrest last week: “Let us be clear—the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death. There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion.” Burke is set to be arraigned Monday afternoon.