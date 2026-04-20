D4vd to be charged with murder in death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez
The LA District Attorney charged the rapper on counts of first-degree murder, lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14, and the mutilation of human remains.Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
It’s been two years since 13-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez went missing from her home in Lake Elsinore, and roughly six months since her mutilated corpse was found in the trunk of Houston-born rapper D4vd’s Tesla (the day after what would’ve been her 15th birthday), but it’s only today that the celebrity, born David Burke, has finally been charged with murder. Burke was arrested last Thursday, and it didn’t take long for LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman to announce that he would be charged with first-degree murder, as well as for lewd and lascivious acts with an individual under 14 and for mutilating human remains.
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