After a week of MAGA Ls, Jon Stewart believes, one day, we can party like Budapest 

When it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, there will always be that video of JD Vance being sent to voicemail by President Donald Trump in Hungary. It was a bright spot in a year filled with violence, turmoil, and fear, and that bright spot, weirdly, burned ever brighter as the days went on. From the White House Easter Egg Roll to JD Vance’s pathetic trip overseas, Jon Stewart found more than eggs in the week of Trump news. He found some gosh darn hope.

On a new Daily Show, Stewart tracked the major White House screw-ups over the past two weeks. He started with today, focusing on Trump’s weekend screed against Pope Leo, accusing the pontiff of being “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.” The reason for treating Pope Leo like he was Chris Christie on the debate stage: the Pope encouraged his followers to seek peace through dialogue. What can we say? The world Trump wants to live in is miserable, and we got a look at it via the Jesus slop Trump posted depicting himself as Jesus healing a dying Jon Stewart. However, it didn’t take long for the big guy to come up with a weak excuse for the AI-generated blasphemy: He thought he was being depicted as a doctor.

To be fair, and in keeping with Stewart’s theme of Trump’s increasingly lazy lies, this is hardly the first time Trump has posted images of himself as a religious leader. Who could forget the time he capped off a weekend of making AI videos of himself covering his electorate in human shit by posting a picture of himself as the Pope? And those videos of Trump going on tirades about Kamala while in the presence of the Easter bunny? It seemingly happens every year. Last year, it was Pete Hegseth making a fool of himself in front of the Easter bunny as he attempted to deflect from the Signalgate scandal he was never punished for.

But as Trump was telling kids about the danger of autopen in the States, JD Vance was abroad, failing to secure a deal with Iran and blowing a seemingly rigged election in Hungary. Or as Stewart put it, “A couple of days before JD Vance shit the bed in Iran, he took a practice crap in Budapest.” Leave it to JD Vance, the little boy who dreamed of punishing anyone and everyone from his family’s tax bracket, to prove to the world that there is life after autocracy. “We’ll get there,” Stewart said over video of Hungarians partying after Viktor Orbán’s 16-year reign as prime minister came to an end. As long as JD Vance is in charge, we absolutely will.