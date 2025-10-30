Leslie Jones would do anything for The Daily Show, but she won't do that (co-host with Jordan Klepper)
Before Jon Stewart's return, Daily Show producers considered elevating the comedy stylings of Jones and Klepper.Screenshot: YouTube
Imagine, if you can, a world in which Jon Stewart decides against returning to The Daily Show. Horrifying, we know. Namely, because it looks mostly like the world we live in now. While Comedy Central and The Daily Show probably wouldn’t have received the ratings bounce it got from Stewart’s return, upon Trevor Noah’s departure, producers were thinking of outside-the-box ideas to keep the show running. One of them was pairing guest host Leslie Jones with regular co-host Jordan Klepper. However, despite admitting on the Good One podcast that The Daily Show has writers “from God” and that she would “do The Daily Show forever,” she’s not sharing the desk with anybody.