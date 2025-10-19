Trump shits on No Kings protest in AI Top Gun-Dave Matthews Band mashup video shared by Trump

President Donald Trump, 79, shared a new AI-generated video of himself flooding the zone with shit, literally. The video, which the president of the United States Truthed last night, shows Trump wearing a crown, piloting a fighter jet, and dumping a payload of what can only be described as diarrhea on an approximation of New York City’s No Kings protests. Set to the Kenny Loggins hit “Danger Zone,” the video borrows from Top Gun as well as that time the Dave Matthews Band emptied its tour bus’ blackwater container onto an unsuspecting Chicago sightseeing boat. The video was supposedly created by X user @xerias_x, who originally posted the scatalogical slop designed to downplay the massive protest movement that overtook cities across the country on Saturday. The images of protesting Americans covered in fecal matter must’ve caught the president’s eye, but whoever owns the copyright to Dave Matthews Band dumping out in Chicago should get their lawyer on the phone.

Thus far, it is the closest thing to a response Trump has made toward the No Kings protests, and what a mature (and manure) response it was. In what would surely be a massive scandal in any other presidency (save for Trump’s first term), the White House’s various social channels shared images of Trump and Vice President JD Vance wearing crowns, too. Despite the president’s apparent desire to poop on his citizens, the No Kings protests attracted nearly 7 million people yesterday, with more than 2,700 protests in all 50 states, according to organizers. It was one of the largest single-day nationwide protests in the country’s history, bringing out 2 million more people than the original No Kings protest in June.

Trump’s video continues a recent change in the president’s social media style, which has leaned harder into slop recently. This year alone, he’s made headlines by using generative AI to depict himself as the Pope and a Jedi, prompting modest chuckles and a “yes, very good, sir” from his supporters and advisors.