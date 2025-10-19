Trump shits on No Kings protest in AI Top Gun-Dave Matthews Band mashup video shared by Trump
The President of the United States of America has shared a video of himself piloting a jet, wearing a crown, and dropping gallons of poop on his citizens.(Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump, 79, shared a new AI-generated video of himself flooding the zone with shit, literally. The video, which the president of the United States Truthed last night, shows Trump wearing a crown, piloting a fighter jet, and dumping a payload of what can only be described as diarrhea on an approximation of New York City’s No Kings protests. Set to the Kenny Loggins hit “Danger Zone,” the video borrows from Top Gun as well as that time the Dave Matthews Band emptied its tour bus’ blackwater container onto an unsuspecting Chicago sightseeing boat. The video was supposedly created by X user @xerias_x, who originally posted the scatalogical slop designed to downplay the massive protest movement that overtook cities across the country on Saturday. The images of protesting Americans covered in fecal matter must’ve caught the president’s eye, but whoever owns the copyright to Dave Matthews Band dumping out in Chicago should get their lawyer on the phone.