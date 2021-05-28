We don’t know much of what’s coming up in Wakanda, but we do know one thing: We’re thankfully getting more of Danai Gurira in the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed she’ll be returning to her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther Disney+ spin-off series. She’ll also star in the movie’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that’s set to come out on July 8, 2022.
This news came in a profile on Hollywood’s most powerful lawyers, where THR reported that her attorney Jamie Mandelbaum brokered a deal for her to appear in both projects.
Gurira recently appeared as her Black Panther character in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that we’ll see more of Okoye. As for the Black Panther spin-off series, Disney+ hasn’t revealed any plot details yet.