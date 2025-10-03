Read This: Daniel Day-Lewis sits for first solo print interview in nearly a decade
Day-Lewis spoke with The New York Times about his "retirement" and working with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, on Anemone.Photo: Daniel Day-Lewis (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)
Back in 2017, Daniel Day-Lewis’ family and friends advised him against making “that daft [expletive] statement” announcing that he would no longer be working as an actor. He held to that promise for eight years, but recently returned to the screen in Anemone, a film he co-wrote with his son, Ronan Day-Lewis. (It also serves as the younger Day-Lewis’ directorial debut.) That much-anticipated return also means Daniel Day-Lewis is doing press rounds for the first time in years, including a frank interview with The New York Times—his first solo print conversation in nearly a decade—in which he discussed his loved ones’ pushback to that infamous announcement.