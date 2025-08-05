New York Film Festival shares main slate of films for 63rd edition New films from Luca Guadagnino, Jim Jarmusch, Bradley Cooper, Kathryn Bigelow, Noah Baumbach, Park Chan-wook, and many more will screen at the festival this fall.

Festival season is right around the corner, and the biggest festival on the east coast has finally shared its lineup. The New York Film Festival, which celebrates its 63rd edition this year, unveiled its main slate this morning, full of names that will be recognizable to the kinds of people who go to film festivals. Sure, you’ve got your Oscar nominees and winners—Luca Guadagnino, Bradley Cooper (with the world premiere of Is This Thing On?), Kathryn Bigelow, and Noah Baumbach are all listed—but plenty of others who are perhaps best known for their places in the international film festival circuit.

Radu Jude, director of Bad Luck Banging and Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World, will bring his latest, Kontinental ’25, to New York this fall, as will Ira Sachs, who most recently garnered praise for his 2023 film Passages. It Was Just An Accident, the most recent Palme d’Or winner from director Jafar Panahi, will receive its United States premiere at the festival. Joaquim Trier, who made waves in the States with 2021’s The Worst Person In The World, will bring Sentimental Value to the festival, which recently won the Gran Prix at Cannes. 2022’s Grand Prix winner, Claire Denis, will also screen her latest The Fence, and Park Chan-wook returns with his first feature since 2022’s gorgeous Decision To Leave.

This year’s festival will run from September 26 until October 13. For anyone interested in attending all or at least a lot of the festival, there are passes now on sale. Tickets for individual films will go on sale on Thursday, September 18 at noon, with early access available for Film at Lincoln Center members. You can check out the full slate below.

Opening Night: After the Hunt (Luca Guadagnino)

Centerpiece: Father Mother Sister Brother (Jim Jarmusch)

Closing Night: Is This Thing On? (Bradley Cooper)

Below the Clouds (Gianfranco Rosi)

BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions (Kahlil Joseph)

Cover-Up (Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus)