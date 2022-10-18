When Judge Charlaine Olmedo said that Danny Masterson’s sexual assault trial “is not going to become a trial on Scientology,” she meant it. According to a new report from Variety, potential jurors in the case are being screened for their knowledge of the controversial religion, which— despite Olmedo’s proclamation— is to a certain degree inextricable from the case.

According to the outlet, “the initial pool of 225 potential jurors has been narrowed to about 85” over the last week. Monday marked the beginning of “voir dire,” in which lawyers from both sides “question the potential jurors in open court.” Many of these questions had to do with Scientology: “Scientology is not a party (in the case), but you’re going to hear about it. Whether you feel so strongly about your religion—or so strongly against other religions—that’s going to be an issue,” said defense attorney Philip Cohen.

A lack of knowledge about Scientology could potentially benefit both sides. The defense initially attempted to ban any mention of the church from the trial altogether, concerned that Masterson would be unfairly viewed in a negative light simply for belonging to it. On the other hand, persons with a positive association with Scientology might be less inclined to accept the prosecution’s arguments, given that Masterson’s accusers have cited the church’s practices as reasons why they didn’t initially come forward.

Regarding jury selection, the group reportedly had multiple levels of familiarity with the religion. Some just from living in Los Angeles (“I’ve seen their majestic building,” one person said), from co-workers or friends (only two potential jurors had ever met a Scientologist, both excused), from reading articles, seeing political ads, and at least one from actually reading L. Ron Hubbard’s Dianetics.

But per Variety, “By far the most popular source of information was Scientology and the Aftermath,” the popular docuseries hosted by former Scientologists Mike Rinder and Leah Remini. “Many” of those potential jurors were then excused, “though no reason was given for their removal.”

The series, and Remini herself, have cast a long shadow over the trial. Masterson’s accusers were reportedly inspired to bring the case against him after seeing the A&E show; Masterson himself tried to have the case delayed due to Remini’s influence, claiming in part that the prosecution was “starstruck” over her involvement, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Nevertheless, “the vast majority of the jurors said they could be fair to Masterson regardless of his religion,” the outlet reported. “No one raised their hand” when Cohen asked, “Does Mr. Masterson’s former and current relationship and involvement and status as a Scientologist have any impact on how you view him with respect to the government’s burden to prove the charges?”

It remains to be seen how large a role Scientology will play in this trial, but the accusers have also named the church as a co-defendant in their civil trial against Masterson as well; the Supreme Court recently declined a petition on the church’s behalf to have that case thrown out. So, one way or another, Scientology will have its day in court.