The Dessens are on the run again in Dark Matter season 2 trailer

Dark Matter may have basically used up its source material with its first season, but at least it’s still got its original author. At its San Diego Comic-Con panel today, Apple TV shared the first trailer for the second season of the sci-fi series, based on the 2016 novel by Blake Crouch. Though that novel doesn’t have a literary sequel, it’s getting one in the form of the second season, which is showrun by Crouch and co-written with Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry.

The official synopsis for the second season of Dark Matter reads:

Season two picks up with the Dessens as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again. As Jason’s (Joel Edgerton) obsession with the Box deepens, Daniela’s (Jennifer Connelly) growing paranoia pushes her to the brink, and their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley) starves for a sense of stability as their family is threatened. Elsewhere, Amanda (Alice Braga) and Ryan (Jimmi Simpson) join forces in a desperate attempt to find their way home. With Blair (Amanda Brugel) determined to stop him, Leighton (Dayo Okeniyi) relentlessly chases his grand vision of creating a perfect world.

The second season of Dark Matter kicks off on Apple TV on August 28. New episodes will roll out weekly through October 30.

