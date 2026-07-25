The Dessens are on the run again in Dark Matter season 2 trailer
The series will introduce us to a bunch of new Chicagos when it returns to Apple TV on August 28.Image courtesy of Apple TV
Dark Matter may have basically used up its source material with its first season, but at least it’s still got its original author. At its San Diego Comic-Con panel today, Apple TV shared the first trailer for the second season of the sci-fi series, based on the 2016 novel by Blake Crouch. Though that novel doesn’t have a literary sequel, it’s getting one in the form of the second season, which is showrun by Crouch and co-written with Jacquelyn Ben-Zekry.
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