Paramount says it'll wait until June to take over Warner Bros. if it has to
The company has agreed to an antitrust trial—so long as it happens before June 1, 2027.AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
A day after a California judge said that the potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery needed to wait an extra two weeks, Paramount has done us one better. This afternoon, the company said in a court filing that it had reached an agreement with state attorneys general to not close its merger until an antitrust trial is held—unless that trial takes longer than June 1, 2027, in which case it says it will still go on with the merger.
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