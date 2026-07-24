Paramount says it'll wait until June to take over Warner Bros. if it has to

A day after a California judge said that the potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery needed to wait an extra two weeks, Paramount has done us one better. This afternoon, the company said in a court filing that it had reached an agreement with state attorneys general to not close its merger until an antitrust trial is held—unless that trial takes longer than June 1, 2027, in which case it says it will still go on with the merger.

“Halting this merger while our case proceeds is a critical victory in our efforts to uphold the law and protect the film and television industries,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press statement, per Variety. “I look forward to continuing our case to stop this illegal merger.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean that anyone is getting a break from near-daily updates about Paramount’s ongoing efforts to own as much of the media ecosystem as possible. If anything, this seems like a major escalation in the legal fight. That being said, the probability of the merger going through—which was once presented as a bleak inevitability—is also looking less certain than ever. When the initial pause in the merger was granted, Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin wrote that “the proposed merger is likely to violate antitrust laws.” Still, Paramount is presenting today’s development as a win, writing in a statement, “This is the fastest and clearest way to prove that this transaction is good for competition, good for consumers, and good for creators, a conclusion dozens of competition authorities around the world have already reached.”