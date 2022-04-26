Aside from David Lynch’s nonexistent film, David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future might be the film that attendees of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival are most excited to see. On Tuesday, distributor Neon films screened the first full trailer for Cronenberg’s latest, which was preceded by a brief introduction from producer Robert Lantos and Cronenberg himself.



While the trailer itself was so authentically Cronenbergian that it almost felt like parody—full of measured, bone-dry line deliveries, odd, talisman-like objects, and an uneasy but endlessly intriguing nexus between sex, horror and technology— he and his producer teed it up in a way that should excite fans who haven’t seen this particular Cronenberg in a long time.



Lantos opened by discussing how he and Cronenberg first met in 1975 while the filmmaker was promoting Shivers, and they went on to work together on Naked Lunch and Crash. “Crimes of the Future is our fourth collaboration,” Lantos said. “Each one has been a memorable roller coaster ride, and I can guarantee you that this one will be no exception.”

“This is my first time in Vegas,” said Cronenberg as he stepped to the podium. “I have to thank the fabulous people at Neon for introducing me to the Caesars Palace. And it seems an appropriate place to launch our attack on the world.” He said that he first wrote the script for Crimes Of The Future more than 20 years ago. “Mr. Lantos on me and said, have you ever read that old script that we didn’t actually get to make? And I said, No, why would I? I’m sure it’s irrelevant now. And he said, “no, it’s more relevant than ever.”

“Well, we’ll see about that,” said Cronenberg modestly, before discussing its unique shooting locations in Greece. “I think I was very lucky to end up shooting the film in Athens. I had written it for Toronto 20 years ago, and it was very exciting to have a production in an ancient city which was old, but Toronto is not 3000 years old. So the texture the of the of the city and the feeling of the Mediterranean and so on, we very much absorbed into the film.”

Without further ado, Cronenberg set up the trailer, making an ominous promise: “You are about to see the trailer for Crimes of the Future,” he said. “It is very much what the film is.”