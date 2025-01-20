David Lynch’s children to hold “worldwide group meditation” tomorrow In honor of their father’s birthday and his commitment to transcendental meditation, Lynch’s children invite us all to enjoy a brief moment of calm.

David Lynch’s children, Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch, will hold a brief group meditation tomorrow, January 20, as a tribute to their late father, David Lynch, who died Thursday. Tomorrow, January 20th, would have been the director’s 79th birthday. This “worldwide group meditation” will begin at 12 PM PST and last 10 minutes.

“Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world,” they wrote. “Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe. Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life.”

David Lynch’s birthday coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and nothing else save for a Village People concert on CSPAN or something. Lynch was a longtime practitioner and promoter of transcendental meditation, which he wrote about, established a foundation for, and expressed through his art. “You want more ideas, you want more energy to do the work and more happiness in the doing – where are all of these things?” Lynch told The L.A. Times in 2016. “They are within… I think ideas are out there and you catch them like how you catch fish. The more consciousness you have, the deeper you can catch those ideas.” So, while you’re practicing proper boundaries with national crises and avoiding any of the major news channels tomorrow for fear of catching a glimpse of Lee Greenwood, dooming us to six more weeks of winter, consider taking a 10-minute pause around noon PST and dive into the Purple Sea of tranquility and meditate on the life and works of Mr. Lynch.