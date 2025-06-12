David Lynch's children mull publishing script for his unmade Netflix series

For years before his death, reports circulated that David Lynch was working on some kind of series for Netflix. Ted Sarandos confirmed such shortly after the director passed in January, blaming COVID and then other scheduling issues from blocking the project, which has tentatively been called Wisteria, from seeing the light of day. And while Lynch’s full vision will never be completed, his adult children are considering at least publishing the script he wrote for the project.

“None of us ever tried to make his series in his place,” says his daughter Jennifer in the new interview with The Times. “We are considering offering that as a published piece, so that people can sit with his ideas. It would be very sad if people didn’t get to see it.” She doesn’t offer too much more insight but does say that Kyle McLachlan would have been part of the hypothetical series. “I was sworn to secrecy but yes, I’m sure Kyle would have been part of it,” she confirms. “And Laura [Dern], and Naomi [Watts]. He loved to play with his friends.”

It does sound like the family had some idea that Lynch was reaching the end of his life. Before his death on January 16, he told his children that he thought Christmas 2024 could be his last. “He found himself mentally able to do things, but he was having a hard time breathing,” Jennifer says. “He was working on his archives, and they are almost done.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Twin Peaks collaborator Mark Frost confirms that there were some preliminary discussions of a fourth season, but Frost “didn’t feel it was appropriate to push when his health was uncertain.” “We had a very early idea but nothing on paper,” he says. “I can’t even fathom trying to do the show without him, but there may be other ways.” Frost doesn’t expand on what that might mean, but he’s certainly correct that it would be impossible to make more Twin Peaks without David Lynch.