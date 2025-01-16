R.I.P. David Lynch, America’s foremost surrealist and visionary behind Twin Peaks The news was confirmed by Lynch's family on his official Facebook page.

David Lynch—the visionary director of Twin Peaks and films such as Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, and Inland Empire—has died. His family announced the filmmaker’s death in a post on his official Facebook page, writing “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch… There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Lynch’s official cause of death has not been revealed, but he shared last year that he had been diagnosed with emphysema from smoking, and was no longer able to direct. He was 78.

This is a developing story…