Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell Screenshot : A24

In what can only be described as a challenge to make two of the world’s most charismatic and beautiful people look as ugly as possible, Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz, the stars of Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster, are diving headfirst into the existential nightmare of a Todd Solondz movie. As they say whenever a challenge is accepted: challenge accepted.



Described as, oh great, an updated Oedipal story, Solondz’s Love Child is about, well, a kid who wants to get rid of his dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Somehow things go wrong when a “handsome stranger appears.” It’s still unclear whether Farrell plays the dad or the “handsome stranger”—though, judging by his performance in The Lobster, it wouldn’t be so hard to imagine a kid getting Farrell out of the way. Or, maybe Weisz is the handsome stranger. It’s Solondz, so perhaps they’re both playing the same character or something. Look, there isn’t that much information yet.



“This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas,” Todd Solondz said in a statement. “It’s fun and it’s sexy and it’s shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I’ve loved Rachel and Colin’s work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

We make jokes, but it’s very exciting that two of our best living actors are making a new movie from one of our most provocative living auteurs. Solondz’s last film, Wiener-Dog, a pseudo-sequel to his breakout Welcome To The Dollhouse, came out in 2016, which is just enough time to start craving some more Solondz. At the very least, the movie will probably leave us in need of a shower so that we can go inside it with all of our clothes on and cry and cry and cry. We look forward to it.

