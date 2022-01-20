Despite the fact that we can quite easily and comfortably make fake outer space sets right here on boring old Earth, a company called Space Entertainment Enterprise (SEE) has announced that it will now put a lot of effort into building an actual studio in space by the year 2024.

NME writes that SEE, co-founded by Dmitry and Elena Lesnevsky, is hoping to have its SEE-1 module completed by December 2024. SEE-1, the article explains, “will host films, television, music, and sports events, along with artists, producers, and creatives who want to produce content in the low-orbit micro-gravity environment.”



Blasting actors and directors into the inky eternity of space when they could just be making stuff like Gravity or First Man here on our far more comfortable, oxygen-rich home planet seems like an unnecessary expense. However, the Lesnevskys are obviously intent on fulfilling their dream, whatever the cost.

The couple are also co-producers of that space movie that will definitely, finally obliterate the fleshy thetan-prison of Tom Cruise’s mortal body—and which is still going forward despite the fact that the title of “first movie shot in space” is already being taken by a Russian production called The Challenge.



“SEE-1 is an incredible opportunity for humanity to move into a different realm and start an exciting new chapter in space,” the Lesnevskys have said. “It will provide a unique and accessible home for boundless entertainment possibilities in a venue packed with innovative infrastructure which will unleash a new world of creativity.”



Sure, that same creativity could probably have been stirred up by visiting a museum, talking a walk in the park, or just, like, not having to go all the way to space, but we suppose you can’t fight progress, regardless of how that progress is defined. With that in mind, now we have to suspect that, before too much longer, the entire film industry will have to follow SEE-1's example, leave Los Angeles and its many earthly problems behind, and set up shop in orbit around the Lesnevskys’ somewhat literal Planet Hollywood in order to continue its work.



