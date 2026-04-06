Miranda Priestly is on the verge of cancellation in final Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer
Consequences? For a person in power? Groundbreaking.Screenshot: 20th Century Studios/YouTube
The final The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer arrived today, chock full of references to the original movie. Andi (Anne Hathaway) used to work at Runway, she tells a young woman who holds the position she once had. “Got to go to Paris Fashion Week, wore a bunch of pieces from the Chanel collection that year,” she says, assuming we in the audience already know about the exact pair of boots that have since gone down in meme infamy. Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is quoting herself, too, dropping another devastating “That’s all.” But despite all the references to the past, this is a new media ecosystem, and this trailer teases some potential consequences for the way Miranda runs things.
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