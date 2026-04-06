Miranda Priestly is on the verge of cancellation in final Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer

The final The Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer arrived today, chock full of references to the original movie. Andi (Anne Hathaway) used to work at Runway, she tells a young woman who holds the position she once had. “Got to go to Paris Fashion Week, wore a bunch of pieces from the Chanel collection that year,” she says, assuming we in the audience already know about the exact pair of boots that have since gone down in meme infamy. Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) is quoting herself, too, dropping another devastating “That’s all.” But despite all the references to the past, this is a new media ecosystem, and this trailer teases some potential consequences for the way Miranda runs things.

Andi is back, Miranda explains via voiceover, to help Runway through its current, as-of-now-undefined scandal. What we do know is that Miranda is experiencing a good, old-fashioned internet pile-on, as we learn from what appears to be an AI-generated meme of the EIC working at a fast food restaurant and asking “Would you like some lies with that?” Consequences? For a person in power? Groundbreaking. Andi even seems to be considering cashing in on the backlash, mulling the idea of writing an exposé on Miranda, which is kinda-sorta how this whole franchise started in real life.

Before the movie arrives in May, it’s trotting out one more throwback: A print magazine. A limited-edition version of Runway Magazine will pop up in newsstands in New York, Los Angeles, and a handful of other locations on April 13. Hopefully the investment in print media can help Miranda earn a bit of goodwill before The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens on May 1.