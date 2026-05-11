Devil Wears Prada 2 finishes Mortal Kombat II at the weekend box office

Shao Kahn could not Miranda Priestly this weekend, with new release Mortal Kombat II opening in second place at the box office. It was, however, fairly close; Mortal Kombat opened to $40 million in the United States while The Devil Wears Prada 2 made it to $43 million. Globally, the film has reached $433 million, per Variety, which takes it past the entire (non-inflation-adjusted) $326 million that the original 2006 film made. The haul also helped take Disney past the $2 billion mark globally in 2026.

The other new releases of the week—The Sheep Detectives and Billie Eilish’s 3D concert film—opened at number four and five, respectively. Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm had the biggest dropoff of the week, with its weekend gross dropping nearly 80% from its opening last weekend and grossing just about $665,000 in the United States this weekend. Project Hail Mary managed the smallest drop-off of any already-released movie, still grossing about $6 million in its eighth week, down only about 29% from last week.

Take a look at the whole top ten below (via Box Office Mojo).