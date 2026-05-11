Devil Wears Prada 2 finishes Mortal Kombat II at the weekend box office
After just two weeks, the Prada sequel has outgrossed the 2006 original.Image courtesy of Disney
Shao Kahn could not Miranda Priestly this weekend, with new release Mortal Kombat II opening in second place at the box office. It was, however, fairly close; Mortal Kombat opened to $40 million in the United States while The Devil Wears Prada 2 made it to $43 million. Globally, the film has reached $433 million, per Variety, which takes it past the entire (non-inflation-adjusted) $326 million that the original 2006 film made. The haul also helped take Disney past the $2 billion mark globally in 2026.
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