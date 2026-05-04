The Devil Wears Prada 2 turns the weekend box office into a runway

The movie landed the second-highest global opening of 2026 so far.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 4, 2026 | 1:37pm
Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios
Film News The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2 turns the weekend box office into a runway

That months-long marketing campaign paid off: The Devil Wears Prada 2 easily opened at the top of the box office this weekend, grossing $77 million in the United States. Around the world, it brought in another $156 million, bringing its worldwide total to just shy of $234 million dollars. Journalism may be in trouble but movies, at least ones with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway can still be sometimes profitable!

Prada had a smaller domestic opening than Michael did last week, though it had a stronger international opening. The sequel pulled off the second-biggest international opening of the year, following only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Michael Jackson biopic held on at the number two spot, grossing another $54 million in the States. Mario followed at the third spot, bringing in another $12 million as it works its way toward becoming the first billion dollar-grossing movie of the year; its worldwide total is now just shy of $900 million. 

As for other new movies, Hokum earned about $6.4 million this weekend, nearly doubling the haul from Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm, which opened in sixth place with $3.4 million. You can see the whole top ten below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo

  1. 1. The Devil Wears Prada 2
  2. 2. Michael
  3. 3. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
  4. 4. Project Hail Mary
  5. 5. Hokum
  6. 6. Animal Farm
  7. 7. Lee Cronin’s The Mummy
  8. 8. Deep Water
  9. 9. That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime The Movie: Tears Of The Azure Sea
  10. 10. The Drama

 
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