The Devil Wears Prada 2 turns the weekend box office into a runway
The movie landed the second-highest global opening of 2026 so far.Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios
That months-long marketing campaign paid off: The Devil Wears Prada 2 easily opened at the top of the box office this weekend, grossing $77 million in the United States. Around the world, it brought in another $156 million, bringing its worldwide total to just shy of $234 million dollars. Journalism may be in trouble but movies, at least ones with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway can still be sometimes profitable!
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