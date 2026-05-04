The Devil Wears Prada 2 turns the weekend box office into a runway

That months-long marketing campaign paid off: The Devil Wears Prada 2 easily opened at the top of the box office this weekend, grossing $77 million in the United States. Around the world, it brought in another $156 million, bringing its worldwide total to just shy of $234 million dollars. Journalism may be in trouble but movies, at least ones with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway can still be sometimes profitable!

Prada had a smaller domestic opening than Michael did last week, though it had a stronger international opening. The sequel pulled off the second-biggest international opening of the year, following only The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The Michael Jackson biopic held on at the number two spot, grossing another $54 million in the States. Mario followed at the third spot, bringing in another $12 million as it works its way toward becoming the first billion dollar-grossing movie of the year; its worldwide total is now just shy of $900 million.

As for other new movies, Hokum earned about $6.4 million this weekend, nearly doubling the haul from Andy Serkis’ Animal Farm, which opened in sixth place with $3.4 million. You can see the whole top ten below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.