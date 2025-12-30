Diddy's sons are joining the Diddy Docuseries Universe
Justin and Christian Combs are the subject of the latest docuseries about Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking trial.(Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for French Montana)
The Diddy Docuseries Industrial Complex continues to grow, and following the release of 50 Cent’s blockbuster documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, the beleaguered mogul will be put under the microscope again, this time by his sons, Justin and Christian Combs. Yesterday, Zeus Network, the VOD subscription service known for Baddies, the spiritual sequel to Bad Girls Club, released a trailer for the untitled docuseries about the Combs boys’ experience during the trial. The trailer, which shows the brothers Combs watching news footage without commentary, doesn’t hint at a perspective on the matter; it simply shows Justin and Christian becoming visibly uncomfortable as the words “The Rise” and “The Family” flash on screen. What it does definitely tease is a call from their Dad, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for two counts of transporting people for prostitution.
Although Combs was not found guilty of the most serious charges, he remains a controversial figure, to put it mildly. While five of his kids, including Christan and Justin, publicly supported their father throughout the trial, the network faced backlash over the trailer, prompting Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer to issue a statement. “To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story and lived experiences, particularly as their lives have also been directly impacted,” he wrote. “This project is not intended to endorse, defend, or vidicate Diddy or anyone individual, nor does it seek to justify or minimize any actions that have been alleged or adjudicated. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network entering the documentary space does. Our role is to provide a platform for stories to be told honestly and without pre-judgement. What viewers will see is raw, real, and authentic storytelling. That is the essence of what we’re doing here.”
