Diddy's sons are joining the Diddy Docuseries Universe

Although Combs was not found guilty of the most serious charges, he remains a controversial figure, to put it mildly. While five of his kids, including Christan and Justin, publicly supported their father throughout the trial, the network faced backlash over the trailer, prompting Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer to issue a statement. “To be clear, this documentary is about giving Justin and Christian the opportunity to share their personal story and lived experiences, particularly as their lives have also been directly impacted,” he wrote. “This project is not intended to endorse, defend, or vidicate Diddy or anyone individual, nor does it seek to justify or minimize any actions that have been alleged or adjudicated. As a network, we believe in giving individuals a platform to tell their own experiences, just like any network entering the documentary space does. Our role is to provide a platform for stories to be told honestly and without pre-judgement. What viewers will see is raw, real, and authentic storytelling. That is the essence of what we’re doing here.”

The series is expected next year.