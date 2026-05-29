Director Jorge Gutiérrez becomes inaugural dropout from Amazon's inaugural AI series

It's a day of firsts for Prime Video's GenAI Creators' Fund, which could not be generating better buzz.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 29, 2026 | 3:59pm
Photo Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
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Director Jorge Gutiérrez becomes inaugural dropout from Amazon's inaugural AI series

It didn’t take long for Prime Video’s GenAI Creators’ Fund initiative to create controversy. Within hours of the streamer announcing its first three series, the creator of one of the series publicly denounced the program for using her character without her consent. While it’s typical of artificial intelligence to use another’s work without consent (that’s sort of what it’s designed to do), it wasn’t the kind of buzz Prime Video wanted to generate from its “human-centric” AI gambit. Days later, it’s hit another snag. Director Jorge Gutiérrez, perhaps the only creator of note involved with GenAI Fund, announced he was stepping away from the project, offering an apology and a promise to do better. We’re rapidly approaching an era when being involved with AI elicits the same kind of Notes-app apologies that sexual misconduct or racism used to inspire. 

Gutiérrez is the director of Maya And The Three and The Book Of Life, and on Tuesday, he was announced as the director of Punky Duck for the GenAI program. Today, on X, the Everything App, he offers a humble and sincere apology while announcing his decision to quit the program. 

“I have decided to drop out of the AI program at Amazon. I will not be making a Punky Duck series. Actions speak louder than words,” he wrote. “My intent was to showcase artists, both new and seasoned, both inside and outside the studios, driving this new tech. My sincerest apology to those I upset. I promise to do better moving forward. Thank you for your patience with me. I will try harder.”

The post came less than a day after spending much of the week fending off criticisms from followers on the social media site. It’s a bad place to be when the only people coming to your aid are the AI simps and wannabe tech CEOs of X. Yesterday, he wrote, “Learning a lot from many of you. Thank you. Lots of information that I’m digesting wholeheartedly. I am absolutely understanding the concern of using AI to assist an animation pipeline. For all those showing me grace, I really appreciate it. I have a lot to think about.”

Ironically, Gutiérrez had been critical of AI in the past, particularly on X, where he wrote that the whole animation ecosystem was “in peril” due to the plagiarizing technology. In 2024, he wrote, “The original animation creators of the future are learning skills by working up the ladder with experience and teamwork. With all the AI short term thinking, a whole generation of creators will not be able to grow to make original hit movies and series. The ecosystem is in peril.”

But what will become of Punky Duck, the animated show about a “lovable punk duck and his best friend Smiley Cat”? It will only cost Arizona its water supply to find out.

 
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