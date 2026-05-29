Director Jorge Gutiérrez becomes inaugural dropout from Amazon's inaugural AI series It's a day of firsts for Prime Video's GenAI Creators' Fund, which could not be generating better buzz.

It didn’t take long for Prime Video’s GenAI Creators’ Fund initiative to create controversy. Within hours of the streamer announcing its first three series, the creator of one of the series publicly denounced the program for using her character without her consent. While it’s typical of artificial intelligence to use another’s work without consent (that’s sort of what it’s designed to do), it wasn’t the kind of buzz Prime Video wanted to generate from its “human-centric” AI gambit. Days later, it’s hit another snag. Director Jorge Gutiérrez, perhaps the only creator of note involved with GenAI Fund, announced he was stepping away from the project, offering an apology and a promise to do better. We’re rapidly approaching an era when being involved with AI elicits the same kind of Notes-app apologies that sexual misconduct or racism used to inspire.

Gutiérrez is the director of Maya And The Three and The Book Of Life, and on Tuesday, he was announced as the director of Punky Duck for the GenAI program. Today, on X, the Everything App, he offers a humble and sincere apology while announcing his decision to quit the program.