Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, December 13. All times are Eastern.



The Rise And Fall Of LuLaRoe (Discovery+, 3:01 a.m.): After Prime Video’s scathing docuseries LuLaRich, this new documentary continues to pull back the curtain on the multi-level marketing clothing company LuLaRoe. It will feature interviews with retailers, warehouse workers, designers, and others whose lives were impacted by the organization, including recent developments and first-hand accounts from sources who are speaking out for the first time.

American Auto (NBC, 10 p.m., special preview): Superstore creator Justin Spitzer is back on NBC with the new workplace comedy American Auto. The network is airing a special two-episode preview before the series kicks off in January. It’s set in the headquarters of a major American automative company in Detroit, where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company identity amid a rapidly changing industry. Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Harriet Dyer, and Humphrey Ker round out the ensemble cast.

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street (HBO, 10 p.m.): Directed by Marilyn Agrelo, this HBO original documentary takes a stroll down Sesame Street to witness the birth of one of the most impactful children’s shows in TV history. From the iconic furry characters to the songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed the world.

The Larkins (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m.): This cozy 1950s-set British period drama is adapted from H.E. Bates’ novel The Darling Buds Of May. The show follows wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin (Bradley Walsh), his wife, Ma (Joanna Scanlan), and their six children in the idyllic paradise of Kent. Each episode follows their personal saga and the politics of their village, which is rife with gossip.