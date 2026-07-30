Disney cancels Wonder Man while co-creator is on Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour On the strength of positive reviews and solid viewership, Disney renewed Wonder Man for season two in March.

Let’s pour another one out for old Trev. After making his miraculous return to the MCU in Shang-Chi, Sir Ben Kingsley’s flailing actor is once again looking for work. Disney has reneged on its order for another season of Wonder Man and canceled the show, per Variety. On the strength of good reviews and reportedly good viewership, Marvel greenlit Wonder Man for season two in March. However, in the last few weeks, presumably after seeing the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel head Kevin Feige has instituted a new “quality over quantity” strategy, and apparently, Wonder Man fell into the “quantity” bucket. Awkwardly, the company did this while the series’ co-creator, Destin Daniel Cretton, is busy selling his latest directorial effort, a little movie called Spider-Man: Brand New Day.