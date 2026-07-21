Toy Story 5 approaches $1 billion box office as Pixar lays off a bunch of staff
Pixar and National Geographic are said to be the most affected departments as Disney cuts hundreds of employees.Image courtesy of Disney Pixar
Over the weekend, Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 5 got pretty darn close to earning $1 billion at the global box office. As of this writing, it sits just north of $957 million. That is, presumably, pretty good news for Pixar, but it is not good news that many employees were able to celebrate for long. This morning, a new round of layoffs hit Disney, with Pixar and National Geographic being the most affected, according to TheWrap. It’s not clear yet exactly how many people will be affected, but it’s said to be several hundred people. The layoffs at Pixar are reported to be the biggest since the summer of 2024, right after Pixar brought in nearly $1.7 billion at the box office with Inside Out 2.
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