Anyways, Disney's bringing "Wonderwall" to IMAX The Gallagher brothers are bringing their brotherly love to IMAX and Disney+ with a new documentary.

Is it our imagination, or has IMAX finally found something worth living for? It was looking for some action, but all it found was cigarettes, alcohol, and an Oasis tour documentary from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire creator Steven Knight. Announced earlier today, Knight’s “landmark” but still-untitled documentary about the bickering Britpop legends’ blockbuster summer tour last summer is coming to IMAX and Disney+ later this year. The film won’t simply be a concert film—though that would be great—it will feature behind-the-scenes footage of the group’s reunion, including access to rehearsals and performances, as well as the first joint interview with the famously respectful Gallagher brothers. Knight, who recently brought Peaky Blinders back to Netflix, won’t direct the documentary—he took the somewhat bizarre credit of “Creator.” Instead, the film is co-directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who adapted the 2000s New York City rock oral history, Meet Me In The Bathroom, to film in 2022.