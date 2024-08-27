Liam and Noel Gallagher are getting the band back together That band, of course, is Oasis, and they are making their long-awaited comeback

Here’s something you don’t hear every day: Matty Healy was right. Of course, he was talking about something else you certainly don’t hear every day: brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher have decided to put aside their differences and let Oasis perform again. Early this morning, the official Oasis Twitter/X account delivered a long hoped and teased announcement, confirming that the band would be reuniting for their first performances since 2009 amid their Live ’25 tour, with dates across the UK and Ireland.

Tickets for the European dates go on sale this Sunday. There are plans to take the band to other continents later in 2025, according to a press release.

Of course, the story of Oasis at this point borders on legend, to the point where it’s rather shocking that it hasn’t been the subject of a biopic (or at least a Lifetime movie) yet. Originally consisting of Liam Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll, Liam’s brother Noel Gallagher joined the band in 1994 and became their primary songwriter, bringing the band to massive international success in the second half of the 1990s, with the massive crowds at their live shows helping to cement them as the face of the Britpop era. The band was also marked by the typical rockstar issues: hard partying, infighting, canceled performances. Noel walked away from the group in 2009, and reunion hopes and rumors have persisted basically ever since. Liam, meanwhile, embarked on a solo career, while Noel fronted the group High Flying Birds.

The brothers have been openly, often publicly, hostile toward each other in the years since—Liam called his brother “potato” in 2016, in one of the more humorous examples. In 2022, Liam told The Guardian that he would “of course” give his brother a kidney if he needed one before unpromptedly adding, “Am I surprised I’ve ended up more successful? It depends what you judge by success.” The brothers hinted at their past tension with a different tweet posted in tandem with the announcement of their tour dates:

The guns have fallen silent.

The stars have aligned.

The great wait is over.

Come see.

It will not be televised. pic.twitter.com/FaELtNlVMh — Oasis (@oasis) August 27, 2024

Regardless of what happened behind the scenes, it’s inspiring that these two were finally able to put aside their differences to once again say: Anyway, here’s “Wonderwall.”

Oasis Live ’25 Dates:

JULY 2025

4th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th – Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th – Manchester, Heaton Park

12th – Manchester, Heaton Park

19th – Manchester, Heaton Park

20th – Manchester, Heaton Park

25th – London, Wembley Stadium

26th – London, Wembley Stadium

AUGUST 2025

2nd – London, Wembley Stadium

3rd – London, Wembley Stadium

8th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th – Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th – Dublin, Croke Park

17th – Dublin, Croke Park