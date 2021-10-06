Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, October 6. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Among The Stars (Disney+, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by Ben Turner, this six-part documentary series presents intimate access into the world of NASA. Astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy is on a quest to get back in his space suit for one last mission to fly to the International Space Station. With cameras stationed on both Earth and the ISS, the series uses fly-on-the-wall footage, video diaries, and livestream footage of Cassidy and the team of engineers, flight controllers, and specialists who go on life-risking missions.

Regular coverage

What If…? (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., season-one finale)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m., season-12 finale)

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m., season-five finale): Charles Bramesco is dropping in on the season closer, titled “RIP?”, where an incident at Pop’s forces Archie and his pals to make a difficult decision about the future of the town.

Movie night

There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “As a nuts-and-bolts slasher movie, TSIYH has little to recommend it. Director Patrick Brice, known primarily for his Creep series, builds suspense in shopworn ways; his go-to move involves forcing the potential victim into a cramped space that can be repeatedly penetrated by a huge knife. Viewers squeamish about the Achilles tendon will suffer one rough moment early on, but the kills are mostly generic, and the customized face masks too ill-defined to be unsettling.” Here’s the rest of Mike D’Angelo’s review of the film, which stars Sydney Park in the lead role.

Fauci (Disney+, 12:01 a.m.): Directed by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias, this documentary spans Dr. Anthony Fauci’s expansive career as an infectious disease specialist, from his Washington tenure with seven administrations to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Produced by National Geographic, the film will feature interviews with Fauci’s family members, National Institute Of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, former president George W. Bush, Bill Gates, and Bono, among others.

Wild cards

CSI: Vegas (CBS, 10 p.m., series premiere): The CSI franchise continues its TV takeover with the fifth show, CSI: Vegas. William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprise their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Siddle. The cast includes Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez. The premiere, titled “Legacy,” opens a brand new CSI chapter as an attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab. Season one will consist of 10 episodes.

Bad Sport (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): In this documentary series, six directors bring forth six hourlong episodes, each following different sports controversies, from the 1994 Arizona State University basketball point-shaving scandal to the case of Hansie Cronje, the greatly admired captain of the South African national cricket team who shocked his country when he admitted his involvement in match-fixing.