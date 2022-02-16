Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, February 16. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Eternals (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): The new episode of anthology series Marvel Studios Assembled takes audiences behind the scenes of last year’s big-budget film Eternals, which is now available to stream on the platform. Directed by Chloé Zhao with an all-star cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Don Lee, and Kumail Nanjiani, the film introduced a whole new set of heroes into the MCU. Eternals follows members of an immortal alien race who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient enemies, the Deviants. The Making Of Eternals will shed a light on the special effects in the film, and feature interviews from the cast and crew.

In his review of the film, A.A. Dowd wrote: “Eternals leaps around in time, flashing back from present-day to scenes from 7,000 years of history; some half-a-century after 2001: A Space Odyssey, blockbusters are now counting on audiences repeatedly following the eon-spanning shift from thrown femur to spacecraft. Where were these heavy-hitters when the Avengers needed them, a casual viewer might wonder. The film addresses that, awkwardly shoehorning in talk of franchise brethren.”

Regular coverage

South Park (Comedy Central, 8 p.m.)

Wild card

Jeen-Yuhs Act 1: Vision (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Directed by Coodie & Chike, this documentary follows the life of Kanye “Ye” West. It features unseen footage filmed over the last 20 years, including video that tracks the ups and downs in his career, his failed 2020 presidential campaign, and the death of his mother, Donda West. The movie is divided into three acts, the first of which premieres tonight. The remaining two parts will release on the next two Wednesdays.