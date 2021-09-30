Earlier today, Disney a nnounced the opening date and pricing on their “pretend you’re in a Star Wars hotel” thingy, and, well, it’s going to cost you quite a few galactic credits. Opening at Disney World on March 1, 2022, and starting at a staggering $4,809, ‌Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser promises fans a chance to live their dreams of asking Sy Snootles and Droopy McCool to turn it down a smidge while sipping a blue drink in the Cantina.

Announced during the Disney World 50th Anniversary showcase, Disney World’s Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser is a two-night “immersive” experience. The whole thing takes place on the Halcyon Starcruiser, an in-universe transport, which guests inhabit, pilot, and defend. That’s right; this is one of those $6,000 two-night vacations you have to work during.

The pricing for a Standard Cabin, which can fit up to four or five passengers, per IGN, is actually more expensive than we initially reported—you might want to hold onto something because we’re about to punch it into hyperdrive.

Two guests per cabin per night: $1,209 or $4,809 total

Three guests (two adults, one child) per cabin per night: $889 or $5,299 total

Four guests (three adults, one child) per cabin per night: $749 or $5,999 total

There’s no word yet on how much a deluxe cabin would cost nor how much it costs for a solo adventure. Though, one assumes that if you show up at the cruiser alone, they give you the last name “Solo.” That’s canon.

There are some perks to going into debt with Hutts over this thing. The price includes a trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and their much-hyped Star Wars-themed Galaxy’s Edge area. You’ll also get food, which is the least they can do for six grand. Each guest receives two breakfast, lunch, and dinner meals, a “quick-service meal,” and, thank God, valet parking. But you do get an exclusive Galactic Starcruiser MagicBand, so that’s nice.

In August, which was somehow 150 years ago, Disney released a look at the hotel, promising fans a chance to get recruited by the resistance, train as Jedi, and save the galaxy. One does wonder how long those things take. If Jedi training really only took two nights, then Luke’s decision to leave Dagobah and rescue his friends on Cloud City becomes more understandable. It’d also clear up Marcia Lucas’ recent complaints about how the hell Rey knew so much about the force.



But also, as fun as it would be to indulge the “let people enjoy things” industrial complex, it’s worth wondering what kind of COVID safety measures exist in a galaxy far, far away. We assume guests will have their midichlorians checked at the door, but what of their vaccination records? Do they need to wear masks? What kind of HVAC system does the Halcyon have? It better have MERV air filtration.



These questions and more will surely be answered in the months to come as general bookings open on October 28, 2021. The cruiser itself will officially open at Disney World on March 1, 2022.



