Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency, citing health concerns “It’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level,” Parton shared on Instagram, “because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

Grammy-winning country star Dolly Parton has canceled her Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace. The residency, announced last June, was originally slated for September 2025 but then postponed due to Parton’s ongoing health issues.

Parton, 82, shared “some good news and a little bad news” regarding her residency and health concerns over Instagram earlier today (May 4). “It’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level,” she explained, “because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy headed, as my grandma used to say.”

Despite ongoing struggles with her digestive and immune systems, Parton seems to be her usual chipper self, sharing that she’s been responding “really well” to her medical treatments. In classic Dolly fashion, she joked, “I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels. And you know that I’m going to be wearing them. Not to mention, all those heavy rhinestone outfits, the big hair, my big… uh, personality.” It’s good to know that through it all, Dolly seems to be in good spirits.