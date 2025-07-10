Don Lemon can sue Elon Musk, court finds Former CNN anchor Don Lemon filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk for abruptly canceling Lemon's X content contract.

Maybe it’s just us, but this Elon Musk doesn’t seem like an honorable business partner. Just ask Don Lemon. After being fired from CNN for alleged misogyny and numerous on-air controversies, Lemon entered an alleged $1.5 million deal with Elon Musk to produce content for X, the everything app, which now features a MechaHitler, something the sixth most-trafficked website on Earth desperately needed. After Lemon interviewed Musk on his X show, the wealthiest, most high-T man in the world allegedly fired Lemon for asking “invasive and charged” questions. “Contract is canceled,” Musk reportedly texted Lemon, and Lemon promptly sued the real-life Tony Stark for fraud, misrepresentation, and breach of contract, according to The Wrap. Now, a San Francisco Superior Court Judge ruled that the suit may proceed, despite Musk’s attempts to move the trial to Texas.