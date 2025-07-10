The time-travel stones are up to their old tricks in Outlander: Blood Of My Blood trailer

Those pesky damn time travel stones! Always catapulting young women through time for romantic adventures. We knew that, much like the flagship series, Outlander: Blood Of My Blood would feature multiple timelines. But we didn’t know that, like her daughter Claire, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) would also find herself sent back in time. But according to the new trailer for the prequel, the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents are even more entangled than we could’ve imagined.

According to a synopsis from Starz, Outlander: Blood Of My Blood begins “on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion.” In 1714, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) fall in love despite the fact that “my father detested yours,” as she tells him in the trailer. Meanwhile, Vanity Fair reports that Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) fell in love writing letters back and forth while Henry serves in the first World War. But their long-distance, wartime courtship ain’t got nothing on accidentally being separated by 200 years. “What if you never find her?” Someone asks Henry after Julia’s disappearance. “I will,” he vows.

The Outlander: Blood Of My Blood cast also includes Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan. Executive producer Maril Davis teased to Vanity Fair, “With prequels, the challenge is you know exactly where you’re ending. But we have a lot of freedom in figuring out how to get there. We don’t have a book series on this one, so we’re definitely not going to have that debate necessarily of, ‘Oh, this was in the book this way, but the show’s doing it a different way.’ But sometimes it’s nice to have the blueprint.” Outlander: Blood Of My Blood, which has already been renewed for a second season, will premiere August 8.