The time-travel stones are up to their old tricks in Outlander: Blood Of My Blood trailer
Take another trip to Craigh na Dun when the prequel premieres August 8.Photo courtesy of STARZ
Those pesky damn time travel stones! Always catapulting young women through time for romantic adventures. We knew that, much like the flagship series, Outlander: Blood Of My Blood would feature multiple timelines. But we didn’t know that, like her daughter Claire, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) would also find herself sent back in time. But according to the new trailer for the prequel, the love stories of Claire and Jamie’s parents are even more entangled than we could’ve imagined.