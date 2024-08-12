Isaac Hayes' family is suing Donald Trump over use of "Hold On I'm Coming" Isaac Hayes' family has repeatedly disavowed the use of "Hold On, I'm Coming" (performed by Sam & Dave) at Donald Trump's rallies

The family of Isaac Hayes, the late singer-songwriter who penned the track “Hold On I’m Coming” by Sam & Dave, are getting serious about their beef with Donald Trump. The Hayes family first condemned Trump’s usage of the song back in 2022, when it played to conclude his speech at an NRA convention in the wake of the Uvalde shooting. Despite the family’s disapproval, the former president has continued to play the song—so now the estate is taking legal action.

“We the family of @isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024,” the family posted on Twitter/X alongside a legal notice. “We demand the cessation of use, removal of all related videos, a public disclaimer, and payment of $3 million in licensing fees by August 16, 2024. Failure to comply will result in further legal action.”

We the family of @isaachayes Isaac Hayes Enterprises, represented by Walker & Associates, are suing @realDonaldTrump and his campaign for 134 counts copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song “Hold On I’m Coming” at campaign rallies from 2022-2024. pic.twitter.com/uwbJbB32Ya — Isaac Hayes (@isaachayes) August 11, 2024

The artist’s son, Isaac Hayes III, posted on Saturday that the issue would be dealt with “very swiftly.” “Today, on the anniversary of my father @isaachayes death we have repeatedly asked Donald Trump, the RNC and his representatives not to use “Hold on I’m Coming” written by Isaac Hayes and David Porter during campaign rallies but yet again, in Montana they used it,” he wrote. “Donald Trump represents the worst in integrity and class with his disrespect and sexual abuse of Women and racist rhetoric.”

The Hayes family is on a long list of artists and their estates that have disavowed Trump’s use of their music, including the estates of Sinéad O’Connor and George Harrison. Most recently, Celine Dion had to release a statement about his usage of “My Heart Will Go On,” which also played at the Montana rally. “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” the statement posted to her social media accounts read. “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use. … And really, THAT song?”