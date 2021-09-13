If you’d been awaiting a glimpse of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in Olivia Wilde’s second directorial film Don’t Worry Darling, don’t worry—we now have a teaser. Wilde shared an 11 -second teaser of her adaptation of Carey Van Dyke’s published screenplay.



We first see Pugh as Alice, lounging in a pool chair being served cocktails while seeming detached. The teaser then rapidly shows various cuts: Alice and her husband Jack (Styles) engaging in a steamy makeout session; Chris Pine as Frank, standing in the center of a crowd, looking barely unrecognizable (if you’d told us this is a shot of Daniel Day Lewis from Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, we’d believe you); synchronized swimmers; a drowning Alice; and a chilling shot of Alice with Saran Wrap covering her face.



The film is co-written by the novel’s author Van Dyke alongside his brother Shane Van Dyke (Chernobyl Diaries, The Silence)—and yes, they’re Dick Van Dyke’s grandchildren. Though the original screenplay was published already, the final film version is different, since it received rewrites by Booksmart writer Katie Silberman.

We won’t spoil what happens in the story (based on what’s out there in the original screenplay, anyway) but according to the film’s logline, Pugh plays “a 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community [who] begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets.” We’ll just say that Styles’ character is very, very different from his likable persona, and the steamy kissing in the teaser is a red herring. As for the rest of the cast, Nick Kroll, Gemma Chan, Dita Von Teese, Kiki Lane, Kate Berlant, Douglas Smith, and Asif Ali also have roles in the film.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a while until we get to see Don’t Worry Darling, as it arrives on September 23, 2022.