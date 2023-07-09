Harry Styles has been hit with something (again)

The weird and stupid trend of throwing stuff at singers while they’re onstage has now become so prevalent that Harry Styles has become a repeat victim… again. Because this has already happened to him multiple times. The latest attack on Styles’ face came Saturday night in Austria, with Deadline saying that he was hit in the face with something while “walking across the stage between songs.” He apparently “bent over, covering his eyes with his hands and wincing in pain.”

Deadline doesn’t say what was thrown, but he’s been hit with Skittles and chicken nuggets in the past. Hopefully this time it was at least something with greater nutritional benefits. Maybe some broccoli. Maybe a solitary pea. Maybe a vitamin. Or, better yet, don’t throw anything. We went over this the last time a famous person got hit by something, but there are rarely ever any situations where a person needs to throw something at another person, especially if that person hasn’t been adequately warned about it first.

This trend of performers being hit by stuff is apparently part of some dumb viral trend where internet people think they will become less stupid if they pelt a famous person with something. So far it has not worked out that way for any of the people throwing stuff, with Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha, Pink, and Ava Max previously being it with stuff before Styles. Also, after Styles, because this keeps happening to him and happened to him before all of those other people got hit by stuff.

The solution to all of this, especially for Styles, is to start wearing Daft Punk-style helmet while onstage. Every famous singer can design their own helmet to protect them while onstage, but they’ll have to wear it all the time to foil any attempts to throw stuff, otherwise people will just be waiting 24/7 with Skittles and chicken nuggets at the ready.